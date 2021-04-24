Down Memory Lane | A very sweet Longford victory from a decade ago as noisy Roscommon neighbours are silenced

Longford Leader Reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford enjoyed one of the county's most memorable days at Croke Park on April 23, 2011, when skippered by the legendary Paul Barden, they powered to a 2-11 to 1-8 win over neighbours Roscommon in the Allianz Division 4 National Football League Final. 

Here is an excellent gallery of Sportsfile photographs from that famous victory of a decade ago. Enjoy reliving that sweet victory!

Use the Next > above to go through the gallery