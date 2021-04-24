Down Memory Lane | A very sweet Longford victory from a decade ago as noisy Roscommon neighbours are silenced
Longford enjoyed one of the county's most memorable days at Croke Park on April 23, 2011, when skippered by the legendary Paul Barden, they powered to a 2-11 to 1-8 win over neighbours Roscommon in the Allianz Division 4 National Football League Final.
Here is an excellent gallery of Sportsfile photographs from that famous victory of a decade ago. Enjoy reliving that sweet victory!
