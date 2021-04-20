Longford councillor shares insights with potential candidates from migrant backgrounds on running in local elections

Longford Councillor Uruemu Adejinmi recently participated as a keynote speaker in an online training programme for migrants who are interested in running in the next local elections.

The session took place as part of the Migrant Electoral Empowerment Programme being run by the Immigrant Council of Ireland.

The newly launched programme is aimed at giving potential candidates from a migrant background insights into what is involved in running an election campaign, how to strengthen local connections, and practical information on canvassing and communications.

Taking place last Tuesday (April 13), Fianna Fáil Councillor and member of Longford County Council, Uruemu Adejinmi delivered the first keynote session of the programme.

She shared details of her own political journey, her experience in running in local elections and her tips for migrants who are considering getting involved in local politics.

Commenting on the Migrant Electoral Empowerment Programme to date, Teresa Buczkowska, Integration Manager at the Immigrant Council of Ireland, said: “Migrant participation in politics is a vital element of integration. It is really important for people of migrant backgrounds to know that they can be involved in Irish politics – whether that is through exercising their right to vote, or becoming actively involved with a party or campaigns they care about. It is also important for wider Irish society to have diverse political representatives – reflective of the society we live in today.

“We are running the Migrant Electoral Empowerment Programme to provide clear information for participants on what is required to run and manage an election campaign. We are delighted that we have 18 participants from all over Ireland enrolled in the training and interested in running in the 2024 local elections. We look forward to supporting their growth and education over the coming weeks.”

Commenting on her involvement in the programme, Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi said: “I was delighted to participate in the first session of the Migrant Electoral Empowerment Programme, and share my experience as a migrant in the political arena. I became involved in politics because I wanted to be in a position to influence policies and highlight issues for minority groups in the community. It is a privilege to work for my constituents in Longford and affect positive change in society.

“For people from a migrant background who are considering entering into politics, it is important for them to know that it is possible – if I can do it, so can they. The importance of representation cannot be understated.”

The Migrant Electoral Empowerment Programme will continue over the next five weeks with a number of local councillors from migrant backgrounds sharing their experiences and expertise. The programme is funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

