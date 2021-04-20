Farrell champions Newtowncashel street lighting pleas
Cllrs Gerard Farrell has urged Longford County Council to explore the possibility of installing street lighting in Newtowncashel village
Cllr Gerard Farrell has called on Longford County Council “to erect a street light at a dark corner at Newtowncashel village”.
The motion was brought up at the March meeting of Ballymahon Municipal District.
Area Engineer Paul Newell said it would be “no problem” to provide a streetlight.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on