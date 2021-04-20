GAA: Longford to face Carlow in opening round of 2021 Leinster senior football championship

The draw for the 2021 Leinster Senior Football Championship was held this morning on RTÉ Radio 1 with Longford drawn to face Carlow in the opening round.

The winners of that tie face a quarter-final assignment against Meath.

Champions, Dublin, are looking to make it an incredible 11 wins on the trot and 17 wins since 2002 and will play the winners of Wicklow v Wexford in the quarter final.

The full draw:

Round 1: Offaly v Louth; Wicklow v Wexford; Carlow v Longford;

Quater final: Kildare v Offaly/Louth; Dublin v Wicklow/Wexford; Laois v Westmeath; Meath v Carlow/Longford.

Semi final: open draw with last four are known.