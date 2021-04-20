GAA: Longford to face Carlow in opening round of 2021 Leinster senior football championship

Open draw for last four

Longford manager Padraic Davis speaking to his players last November following their Leinster SFC encounter against Louth in TEG Cusack Park Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The draw for the 2021 Leinster Senior Football Championship was held this morning on RTÉ Radio 1 with Longford drawn to face Carlow in the opening round. 

The winners of that tie face a quarter-final assignment against Meath. 

Champions, Dublin, are looking to make it an incredible 11 wins on the trot and 17 wins since 2002 and will play the winners of Wicklow v Wexford in the quarter final.

The full draw:

Round 1: Offaly v Louth; Wicklow v Wexford; Carlow v Longford; 

Quater final: Kildare v Offaly/Louth; Dublin v Wicklow/Wexford; Laois v Westmeath; Meath v Carlow/Longford.

Semi final: open draw with last four are known.