Longford’s Aneta Safiak urges women to support each other and be kind on International Women’s Day #IWD2021

Longford’s Aneta Safiak believes International Women’s Day should be acknowledged and celebrated even more than ever before.

Also read: Celebrating Longford's Inspiring Women on International Women’s Day #IWD2021 #ChooseToChallenge

She writes; “The Earth is a woman. The nature is a woman. The brightest planet in our solar system is a woman.

“Hestia was a woman, the guardian of the hearth and home but if this pandemic has taught me something it is that: We do not need to feel guilty if we do not want to spend all the time with our loved ones.

“It is ok to feel overwhelmed and look for boundaries, look for aloneliness. Look for your own space in the family home.

Also read: Still no confirmed vaccination centre location for Longford, the county with highest incidence rate of Covid-19

“Setting boundaries in a pandemic house has not been an easy task for many of us. Working from home, being a wife, a mother, taking care of daily chores have all blurred into one hour, a day, a month, timed by the role of a provider.

“Deprived of other easy distractions like a cup of coffee with your best friend or a bit too long chit chat at the post office, it was easier than ever to lose balance, the balance of a well-minded head space.

“Pandemic has shown us that simple things should never be taken for granted. Things that we might have not paid any attention to before, suddenly have made it to our longing posts on Facebook.

Also read: Longford’s 'day in the sun' and investment that the town 'has been crying out for'

“To see a familiar face outside of the house. To go for the Chinese on a Thursday night or a swim in the swimming pool at the weekend.

“But paradoxically, the pandemic has taught us as well that we do not need many things to live and be happy. We do not need to spend hours hanging around shopping centres or go through traffic to a business meeting, it can take place online! A lot of things that used to take our time can be, in fact, simplified and shortened.

“No matter when things go back to ‘normal’, maybe we should not get rid of the word ‘essential’ too easily?

“We just need to redirect the meaning of it and see ourselves as essential.

“I hope all women will receive a lot of kindness and appreciation on March 8. I hope that we will get to cherish this day and celebrate it fully, no matter what. I hope we will show appreciation and love for each other. Support each other and be kind.”

Also read: Roscommon woman who stole over €20,000 from employer to fund luxury holidays and shopping trips jailed