Still no confirmed vaccination centre location for Longford, the county with highest incidence rate of Covid-19

There is still no confirmed vaccination centre location for Longford, the county with the highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country.

Longford's incidence rate has been the highest in the country for three consecutive days. The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 381.7, more twice the national average which is 172.3.

NPHET says there have been 156 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from February 21 to March 6.

On February 15 it was announced that the Longford Slashers complex would be location for Longford's Covid-19 vaccination centre, however, that hit a logistical stumbling block with the return of pupils at the neighbouring Gaelscoil Longfoirt.

Senator Micheál Carrigy said he received confirmation from the HSE this morning (Monday, March 8) that they are commitred to having a vaccination centre in Longford but they are still reviewing options.

Senator Carrigy stated, "Following on from raising this issue last week in the Seanad in relation to Longford being the only county in Ireland that has not got a nominated vaccination site.

"I can now confirm that I have received correspondence from the HSE this morning and they have confirmed that they are committed to having a centre in Longford.

"They are still reviewing option which are not finalised as of yet however centres come on stream as needed and centres will be ready in advance of the need to match vaccine supply. Many thanks to Cllr Peggy Nolan who has been working with me on this issue.”

