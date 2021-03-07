Covid-19 latest: More new confirmed cases in Longford

There have been SIX new cases of Covid-19 in Longford in the 24 hours up to midnight on Saturday, March 6, according to daily figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) this evening.

Despite the drop in new cases, Longford's incidence rate remains the highest in the country for the third consecutive day.

The county's 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 381.7, up slightly from 379.2 the previous day.

Longford's incidence rate is more than double the national average is 172.3.

NPHET says there have been 156 positive Covid-19 cases in Longford in the 14 days from February 21 to March 6.

The county's five day moving average of cases has dropped from 13 to 12.

According to the County Timeline of Confirmed Cases on Ireland's Covid-19 Data Hub the total number cases of Covid-19 in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 1,638 (as at March 5).

Nationally, NPHET the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been notified of three additional deaths related to COVID-19. There was one death that occurred in March and one in January. The date of the third death is under investigation.

There has been a total of 4,422 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 423 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 103 are in ICU. 14 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of midnight, Saturday, March 6, the HPSC has been notified of 525 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 223,219* (*denotification of 5 confirmed cases) confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

271 are men / 254 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 31 years old

NPHET also highlighted 214 in Dublin, 37 in Meath, 28 in Offaly, 28 in Limerick and 25 in Wicklow and the remaining 193 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

The 7-day incidence is now 76.6 per 100 k population. The 5-day moving average for new cases is 520 each day.

NPHET also reported on vaccinations. As of March 4, 493,873 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

346,256 people have received their first dose

147,617 people have received their second dose

NPHET says the COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community including daily data on Ireland’s COVID-19 Vaccination Programme.