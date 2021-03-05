Class act: Dublin star Brian Fenton urges Longford student to be very proud of his club

Dublin star Brian Fenton, the 2018 and 2020 Gaelic Footballer of the Year, has told a Longford student to be very proud of his club and the area he is from.

As part of their 1st Year English at Cnoc Mhuire, Granard, students had to write letter to their hero and Sean Fegan wrote to Dublin's Brian Fenton who was kind enough to reply and send Sean a training jersey.

Brian, who has not lost a championship match since making his Dublin senior debut in 2015, also responded to Sean, writing; "I remember my visit to Abbeylara so fondly. It's a really special place. You should be very proud of your club and the area you are from."

The holder of six All-Ireland and Leinster medals, and five All Star awards, added by advising Sean, "I know its weird with all the restrictions but make sure you keep active and practice your skills every day."

During the interview below, Brian mentions the letter (3 mins 50)