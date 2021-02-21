Positive response to ‘free taxis for over 70s initiative’ to help get Longford people to Covid-19 vaccination centre

Following last week’s confirmation by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly that Longford Slashers GAA grounds will be one of 37 Covid-19 vaccination centres nationwide, there were calls locally for a ‘free taxis for over 70s initiative’ to ensure people get to the centre safely.

Commending Longford Municipal District Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan for her dedication and hard work, and the support of other elected members of Longford County Council to ensure a vaccination centre was set up in Longford town, local Aontú activist Louise McGann explained she was contacted by a member of the public in relation to the taxis initiative.

She said, “It is imperative that this cohort of individuals (over 70s), with particular emphasis on the over 85s, get vaccinated as quickly as possible with no delay or hindrance. These people have been isolated from society for too long and they long to be reunited with their families and loved ones and be able to regain some semblance of normality in their lives again.”

Ms McGann said she contacted a number of local taxi firms, adding that they have responded favourably to the initiative, despite experiencing a 70-80% fall in business themselves owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

Ms McGann said it was ‘really heartwarming’ to get such a positive response. She added, “A number of local taxis are willing to support the ‘free taxis for over 70s initiative’ and they expressed the view that we’re all in this together and a great sense of relief that the vaccine was soon to be made available to the elderly.”

For more information on the ‘free taxis for over 70s initiative’ contact Louise McGann on 085 8662522.

