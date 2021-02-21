Midlands community rallies to raise an incredible €100,000 for family whose home was destroyed by fire

An appeal to help a midlands family after their house was destroyed by fire has raised almost €100,000.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, December 29, 2020, a fire ripped through the house of Pat and Attracta Murray at Corrydonlan, Rathowen, Co Westmeath.

In response to the blaze, Rathowen Community Development set up a gofundme page entitled 'Murray Family House Fire Recovery' to help 90-year-old Pat and his wife Attracta rebuild their home.

And on Friday evening last, members of Rathowen Community Development (RCD) alongside Cyrian Connaughton & Tom Duck, were delighted to present the cheque for just shy of €100,000 to the Murray Family.

The money was raised via the gofundme page and also through cash donations.

The Murray family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to everyone who reached out to support them during this difficult time and they are hoping they will be able to return their home soon.

The RCD would also like to sincerely thank everyone who supported the fund so generously and they wish the Murray family every happiness for the future.