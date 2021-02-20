Warm welcome to Longford for new District Court Judge

A warm welcome was extended to newly appointed Judge Sandra Murphy who sat at Longford District Court last Tuesday.

Speaking on behalf of Longford’s solicitors, John Quinn said that he was “delighted to welcome another Mayo lady to the district” and stated that she had “a good act to follow”, referring to Judge Seamus Hughes.

Sgt Enda Daly also welcomed Judge Murphy to the district, saying “I’d like to wish you the best of luck, though you’re a Mayo woman and I’m a Roscommon man”.

“Well, we’ll stay off the football pitch so,” Judge Murphy laughed.

Court Registrar, Maggie Curley, on behalf of the Longford courts service also welcomed the new judge to Longford.