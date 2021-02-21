Longford Community Resources Clg continues to deliver support during Covid-19 lockdown

Longford Community Resources Clg continues to deliver support to individuals and communities experiencing disadvantage throughout the county.

Also read: Permission granted for construction of new walkway in Granard

Due to Level 5 restrictions these supports are now delivered mostly by phone or on-line.

Supports include:

Providing advice and information on entitlements;

Assisting people with CVs, job applications and interviews;

Assisting people identify and access accredited and non-accredited education and training;

Setting up your own business (if you are currently unemployed and in receipt of a Social Welfare payment).

Longford Community Resources also support several community groups including health and well-being groups; on-line crafts groups; ethnic minority groups; English conversation classes; parent and toddler groups; intercultural women’s groups; Older People’s Network and Alzheimer’s Café, etc.

GALLERY | Do you recognise anyone from this trip Down Memory Lane in Longford?

For further information on any of the free services available please contact Longford Community Resources on 043 334 5555 or email: enquiries@lcrl.ie

Also read: Sensational run sees Longford's Cian McPhillips smash national junior record in one of the fastest indoor 800m in Irish athletics history