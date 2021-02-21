Permission granted for construction of new walkway in Granard

Longford County Council has granted planning permission for the construction of a new walkway in Granard.

The Board of Management of the Sacred Heart Primary School, Granard lodged their application with the local authority on December 16 last year and they received the thumbs up last week.

The development will entail the construction of a walkway around the perimeter of the existing sports-field at the school, together with the proposed erection of adequate lighting to facilitate the proposed walkway and all ancillary site works.

