Killoe mother grateful as total of €18,000 raised for charity in memory of Micheál

Killoe woman, Gemma O’Gorman and her husband Joe have issued a heartfelt thank you to those who donated and supported their fundraising campaign in memory of their baby boy, Micheál, who passed away in March of last year.

“I cannot believe our fundraising efforts are now complete,” Gemma told the Longford Leader.

“The online Bingo Fundraiser facilitated by Jane Slevin and Mullingar Rugby Club on Wednesday, January 20 raised €1,850 with the Club Committee rounding it up to €2,000.

“On Saturday, January 23, Joe, Órnaith and myself walked the final kilometre of the Route 66 challenge we had set for ourselves which also fell on what would have been Mícheál’s first birthday.

“Friends and family members took part in their own way by walking a kilometre while adhering to social distancing and restrictions during the lockdown as they obviously could not be with us in person.”

In total, €18,000 was raised through fundraising efforts ove the last nine months, with proceed being split evenly between the Jack and Jill Foundation, the Irish Cancer Society, Hugh’s House and Milford Hospice.

“I know from talking to each of the charities how much the €4,500 is going help them continue their efforts to support the families that need their help, just like they did when we needed them,” said Gemma.

“We are truly thankful to everyone who donated and shared our story over the past 9 months.”