GALLERY | Do you recognise anyone from this trip Down Memory Lane in Longford?

2005: Pictured above is Ms McElvaney and the second year girls basketball team from Cnoc Mhuire, Granard who were recently crowned champions of the North East Region. Front row: Sabrina Kelly, Kate Smith, Majella McGahern, Anna McDonnell, Ann Marie Dolan, Edel McGahern, Emer Kiernan. Back row: Coach Barbara McElvaney, Dawn Reilly, Mona Sheridan, Bronagh Farrell, Sinead Duffy (captain), Tracy Tighe, Cait Berry and Joanne Martin Picture: Joe McDonagh

GALLERY | Do you recognise anyone from this trip Down Memory Lane in Longford?

McGlynn commercial repairs open Teresa and Jimmy McGlynn who have opened a new state of the art repairs and service facility in Longford

GALLERY | Do you recognise anyone from this trip Down Memory Lane in Longford?

2005: Pictured at the launch of the Leinster Fleadh were the Leinster Fleadh Ceoil committee – Front row: Mick Brewster, Josie O'Rourke, Eileen Barry, Lily McGuinness, Pauline Flood, Eamonn Kiernan, Roddy Shain, Sgt. Jim McDonald. Back row: Christy Deely, Ben Courtney, John Gilchrist, Colman O'Muinnhnedchain, Cathaor, Padraig Donlon, Tom Bourke, Martin Murphy, Sean O Laoire

GALLERY | Do you recognise anyone from this trip Down Memory Lane in Longford?

Going bananas in Pyjamas – Four year old Niamh Earley and three year old Derfhinn Bushell who attend the Happy Days Creche on Battery Road, Longford where they were pictured enjoying the Pyjama Party as part of the nationwide campaign to raise funds for the Make a Wish Foundation. Picture: Joe McDonagh

GALLERY | Do you recognise anyone from this trip Down Memory Lane in Longford?

Tommy Doyle from Smear, Aughnacliffe was pictured at the Longford Association New York dinner dance with Rosemarie Collum from Ballinalee, Genevieve McNamee from Ballinalee and Claire Farrell from Farrell's pub in Ballinalee

GALLERY | Do you recognise anyone from this trip Down Memory Lane in Longford?

Young Abbeylara author launches first book – Abbeylara author Aoife O'Reilly pictured at the launch of her book last week with her family, front row: Dearbhaile O'Reilly, Granny Bridget O'Reilly, Grandfather John Fagan, Caolan O'Reilly, back row: parents PJ and Martine, Aoife O'Reilly, the author, Donal and Granny Rose Fagan

GALLERY | Do you recognise anyone from this trip Down Memory Lane in Longford?

Roger Ward, Pat Burke, Newtownforbes and Bernie Cunningham, Killoe at this years Co Ploughing Championships