GOAL to zoom into Longford classrooms to inspire young changemakers

Humanitarian Aid Agency, GOAL, is appealing to Longford primary school teachers to virtually inspire students to become active global citizens through its Changemakers Programme.

GOAL launched the innovative programme - aimed at primary school students - last year.

But with lockdown it has adapted so teachers can connect with their pupils virtually to inspire them on action they can take to create a more sustainable and fairer world.

The GOAL Changemakers Programme invites pupils to learn about the 17 UN Global Goals agreed by world leaders to end poverty, fight inequality, stop climate change and protect our oceans, flora and fauna by 2030.

The adapted zoom workshops, facilitated by GOAL staff, use drama activities and audio-visual materials to create a fun and engaging experience.

They will continue until schools return.

The workshops are 45 minutes long, but can be longer or shorter depending on the class.

GOAL Staff are facilitating the workshops through drama and interactive audio-visual materials to inspire young changemakers all around the country.

The lessons are fun, curriculum-linked and designed to get young people thinking about how we can all play our part in making the world a more fair, sustainable and safer place for all.

All classes that participate in the programme will receive a beautiful Philips educational world map co-produced with Folen’s publishers for display in their classroom to recognise Changemakers, and to encourage classes to continue learning about the world around them.

Third class teacher Paula Frances Galvin, at Our Lady Queen Of The Apostles, Clondalkin, who participated in last year’s programme, said: “The GOAL Changemakers Programme is a great way to engage classes in a real-life project which can encompass many curricular areas, as well as being based on values of human rights, global justice, sustainability and equality.”

GOAL Global Citizenship Manager, Nina Sachau, said there is huge interest so far from teachers around Ireland, including Longford, on delivering Changemakers virtually.

She said: “With the world facing one of the biggest global crisis of our times, taking action to build a more fair and sustainable future has never been more important.

"This programme will give Longford students the information and motivation they need to become changemakers”

She added: “People around the world are currently living through the COVID-19 pandemic which is adding to the challenges of climate change, poverty and global injustice.

"Children can be overwhelmed, and we have to ensure they are resilient and active actors in the shaping of their future.

"It is heartening that this generation of incredibly conscientious and active young people and educators are taking so many actions to bring about a fair and sustainable world.”

All support materials for teachers are available on the GOAL website.

So even if teachers are not doing live classes with their students, there are a number of videos and ready-made lesson plans available on our website to be used right away: Changemakers Resources - GOAL Global

For more information on the Changemakers Programme visit https://www.goalglobal.org/ changemakers/.