Aughnacliffe and north Longford to benefit from improved drinking water quality

Irish Water, working in partnership with Longford County Council, is progressing the upgrade of the Smear Water Treatment Plant, which will safeguard the drinking water supply to homes and businesses in Aughnacliffe and surrounding areas.

Also read: Gardai warn opportunistic Longford fraudsters are going contactless

The works are being carried out by Veolia Water Ireland on behalf of Irish Water and will ensure that the water treatment facilities are fully compliant with EU Drinking Water Directives.

The upgrade works will modernise and improve the performance of the water treatment plant to meet the current needs of the area and allow for social and economic growth in Aughnacliffe and surrounding areas.

Irish Water will also construct a new water treatment tank, refurbish the current clarifier tank and upgrade the instrumentation systems. These works will ensure that the water supply can be removed from the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Remedial Action List.

Also read: Lidl Plus app will reward Longford shoppers

Speaking about the project, Martin Temple, Irish Water Regional Lead, said, “This essential upgrade will improve drinking water quality and safeguard water supply for over 4,500 people in Aughnacliffe and surrounding areas. The works will be contained onsite so there will be minimum disruption to local businesses and residents. The upgrade will also ensure that the supply is removed from the EPA’s Remedial Action List and will improve the plant’s performance and efficiency.”

For further information on this project please visit https://www.water.ie/projects- plans/