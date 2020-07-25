Major boost for Longford tourism as Lough Ree angling festivals go ahead

A Shannonside angling group is about to stage one of the biggest weeks of fishing ever seen in this country since the relaxation of Covid 19 Guidelines - and provide a welcome boost to the economy of Roscommon, Longford and Leitrim.

The Lough Ree Angling hub, based in Ballyleague, Lanesboro recently unveiled details of not one but two angling competitions and a collective prize fund of €20,000 for the two events to take place week starting September 7 at six different venues around the Shannonside region.

Announcing news of the sponsorship of Bord na Móna towards a week long festival, The Chairmen of Roscommon and Longford County Council paid tribute to the Lough Ree Angling hub members who had waited patiently for the relaxation of Covid 19 rules and were rewarded with an outline of the very best and safe way to go ahead with this socially distant sport for seven days in September.

Cllr Laurence Fallon from Roscommon and Councillor Colm Murray from Longford were on hand recently under the bridge at Ballyleague-Lanesboro to launch the Masters Coarse Angling event with a prize fund of €10,000 and the Lough Ree Pike Classic with another prize fund of €10,000.

While entries to the pike event are now closed, entries are still open for the Coarse fishing festival which has already attracted huge interest with €10,000 at stake and large cash prizes every day. To get an entry form please e mail: loughreeanglinghub@gmail.com

"We are really thrilled to be able to go ahead and stage these events in a socially distant format" said Philip Gordon of the Lough Ree Angling hub, We want to thank Roscommon county council, Longford County Council, Waterways Ireland and Inland Fisheries Ireland for their continued support". Philip paid tribute to the Camlin and District Anglers for their professional assistance and guidance.

The festivals will be played under strict Covid 19 protocol with no mass gatherings - even for the draws at any stage.

James Rowan of Bord na Móna was on hand to support the festival and pledged support to the community.

To book a place please call 04333 21734 or e mail loughreeanglinghub@gmail.com