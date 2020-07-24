Longford journalist Shaunagh Connaire shoots to the top of the podcast charts

It’s been a whirlwind week for Longford journalist, Shaunagh Connaire, who officially launched her podcast, Media Tribe, last Wednesday, July 15, on Spotify and iTunes.

Since then, the Emmy-nominated and duPont-Columbia award-winning Longford journalist has seen her hard work shoot up the podcast charts, reaching number one in the Society and Culture charts in Ireland, and number three overall, within the space of just two days.

“Media Tribe had a great start - I was completely shocked that we topped the Apple charts in Ireland,” a delighted Shaunagh told the Longford Leader.

So far there are three episodes of Media Tribe on Spotify and iTunes, with a new episode to be released every Wednesday.

“This week I’m releasing an episode with the BBC’s Chief International Correspondent, Lyse Doucet where we talk about her extensive reporting on Syria and how she witnessed and filmed an attempted assassination on Hamid Karzai, the then Afghan President,” said Shaunagh.

“I’ve so many other epic interviewees in the pipelines so I’m so excited to see where this goes.”

The podcast “tells the story behind the storyteller” and is an opportunity to step into the shoes of some of the most respected journalists, directors and media executives.

Oscar nominated directors and executives from across the globe, including Channel 4’s Jon Snow, BBC’s Kate Adie, Editor-in-Chief of Conde Naste’s US Glamour Samantha Barry, visual investigations journalist with The New York Times and Pulitzer Prize winner Malachy Browne and Arielle Duhaime-Ross – the first ever climate change correspondent on American nightly TV news with HBO’s Vice News Tonight, are just a few of the personalities who will feature on the Longford woman’s new podcast.

Each episode looks at a different journalist’s journey into the industry, the impact they’ve had along the way and some of their craziest experiences working in the industry.

Shaunagh herself has had quite the impact on the industry over the course of her career.

Based in Manhattan, she’s currently leading Alpha Grid at The Financial Times in New York where she focuses on short and long form editorial video content.

She previously reported and produced for Channel 4, BBC and US broadcaster PBS. From being the first filmmaker to enter the Ebola zone in Sierra Leone – which scooped the prestigious duPont-Columbia award; to the refugee crisis in the Middle East; to operating undercover in China for a Channel 4 documentary exposing the nation’s gay shock therapy, Shaunagh has reported on some of the world’s most critical issues, with her poignant work leading to direct impact on multiple occasions.

Her most recent investigative documentary, Opioid Inc. about the US opioid crisis, which she spearheaded at the Financial Times, aired on the major US broadcaster PBS (comparable to BBC in the US) in June 2020 and has received a phenomenal response to date.

Shaunagh was inspired to start her Media Tribe podcast earlier this year while on maternity leave.

“It’s a precarious and sometimes hostile time to be a journalist at the moment for various reasons, so I wanted to put something positive out there,” she explained.

“Media Tribe is a platform where you can get to know the journalist behind the story, understand why they do what they do and get a profound sense of their integrity.

Shaunagh is hopeful that this podcast has broad appeal thanks to the calibre of guests she interviewed for the series, particularly to aspiring journalists, avid news followers and documentary watchers.

“I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the world’s best journalists who often risk their lives to tell important stories,” she said.

“These people are some of the most decent, indomitable veterans who never want to be the story but yet they’ve so many insane yarns to tell. So in its very basic form, Media Tribe is about the story behind the storytellers.”

If you’ve ever wondered what really went through Jon Snow’s mind as he and his cameraman flew alone to a small tribal village with former President of Uganda and ruthless dictator, Idi Amin; why Time Magazine included Rana Ayyub of the Washington Post in their ten most threatened journalists in the world list or how Samantha Barry ended up interviewing President Donald Trump in a toilet in Miami during his 2016 campaign trail – then wrap your ears around Media Tribe.

Each Media Tribe episode is approximately 30 minutes in length, with a new episode releasee. Her first guests include Jon Snow – the iconic face of Channel 4 News; Arielle Duhaime-Ross from Vox Media and Rana Ayyub – Global Opinions Writer for the Washington Post.

Episodes to follow include BBC’s Evan Davis, Kate Adie and Lyse Doucet New York Times’ Malachy Browne, CNN’s Senior International Correspondent Nima Elgabir and their SVP of International Newsgathering Deborah Rayner, Oscar nominated ‘Ruth Bader Ginsburg’ Director Julie Cohen, multi award winning photographer Giles Duley, Oscar nominated ‘For Sama’ Director Edward Watts, and Glamour’s Editor-In-Chief Samantha Barry.

Media Tribe is a free podcast on Spotify, iTunes or on any of your favourite podcast apps. You can also find episodes on Thismediatribe.com.

For further information on Shaunagh’s career to date and to read about some of the award winning work she has carried out, check out shaunagh.com, or follow her on Twitter @shaunagh, Instgram @ShaunaghConnaire or Facebook @shaunaghofficial.