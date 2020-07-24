PICTURES | Children of Kids Paradise Creche receive special ‘lockdown a medal’

Coronavirus may have cut the year short but it didn’t prevent the children and staff of Kids Paradise Creche and Montessori in Stonepark from enjoying their recent graduation ceremony.

A specially produced graduation book was presented to every family as a keepsake of the day, along with a ‘lockdown graduation medal’.

In a message to the children and parents, Elizabeth Yorke, proprietor of Kids Paradise Creche and Montessori, wrote;

“Your graduation day is the closing of one door and the opening of another. We want to thank each child for all the fun and laughter, the memories and learning we shared this school year - even if it was cut short by coronavirus.

“To our students we say thank you, for when we teach you, we also learn. This past year we have grown together. A little bit of each of you will always be in us. Always strive to be the best that you can be. Remember all the fun we had in all the things we did, but most of all remember... you’re a very special kid!

“To the parents, we say thank you for allowing us to be your child’s Montessori teacher. It has been a wonderful and rewarding year for us and we will always love your child.”