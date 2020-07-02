Anyone receiving a Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment is urged to re-confirm before deadline

Anyone currently in receipt of a Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment is being urged to confirm that they are still eligible to continue to receive this payment by completing a form online.

According to the Dept of Social Welfare, if they do not complete this form by Monday, July 13, 2020, their payment may be stopped.

https://services.mywelfare.ie/en/topics/covid-19-payments/

What do I need to complete this form?

- Your employment details

- You will be asked some additional questions regarding your previous or paused employment.

- Your expected return to work

- You will be asked for information on your expected date of returning to work if known.

Declaration

You will be asked to declare that you are still unemployed and not being paid.

What will happen to my current payment?

If you are still eligible for this payment then you will continue to receive your payment as normal. Once you complete this form there is nothing you need to do, unless asked otherwise by an officer.

However, if your circumstances have changed and you are no longer eligible then your payment may in some situations be stopped. The Department will be in touch with all customers who will have their payment stopped.

What if I no longer meet the eligibility criteria?

If your circumstances have changed and you are no longer eligible you must close your COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment.

