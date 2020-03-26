Longford Community Resources open for business and responding to local community needs during the Covid-19 crisis

Longford Community Resources (LCRL) is open for business and supporting the local community during the COVID-19 crisis despite the fact that our offices are closed to the public.

In response to the ever evolving “Covid 19” situation, the management and staff of LCRL are taking a proactive approach to reassure communities right across Co Longford that they are here to help.

Adrian Greene, CEO of LCRL, explained that the company’s staff are busily adapting its services to meet the changing needs of communities during this challenging time.

“LCRL operates a comprehensive range of social inclusion, employment services and community development programmes and we know that many of the people we work with are struggling with isolation, employment or other issues associated with the current restrictions.”

“To help those people, our services are responding to current circumstances and our social inclusion, employment services, community development and youth work teams are supporting vulnerable indivduals and community groups wherever needed.”

Some of the ways we are assisting include Friendly Phone Call Service, printing forms, filling of Covid-19 claim forms, providing information and support to individuals who have lost their job or have had their hours reduced, establishing chat groups for young people to have access to supports and services and to create a peer-support network, advice and support on volunteering opportunities.

Adrian Greene said that in addition to supporting individuals in the communities around Co Longford, LCRL is also there to support businesses and organisations who might be finding it difficult to deal with some of the challenges thrown up by the crisis.

Mr Greene explained that Longford Community Resources is one of 49 Local Development Companies across the country that comprise the Irish Local Development Network CLG (ILDN).

“Like LCRL, these are all not-for-profit, multi-sectoral partnerships that deliver community and rural development, labour market activation, social inclusion and social enterprise services across the country. Last year, the network supported more than 15,000 communities and community groups and 173,000 individuals across the country.”

All our services and supports are free of charge and we are happy to help in whatever way we can. For more information on any of the above please contact Longford Community Resources on 043-3345555, email enquiries@lcrl.ie or Whatsapp 087-3673030 and one of our staff members will be happy to call you.

