Directory: A list of useful numbers to help with #Covid-19 isolation

With the coronavirus sweeping through the country, many local groups, organisations and teams have offered their services to help the elderly, the vulnerable and those most in need.

We have put together a list of said groups/organisations with details of what they are offering and useful contact numbers.

Carrickedmond GAA: Offering to collect food and medicines for those in need. Phone - (085) 851 5392 or email address Secretary.Carrickedmond.Longford@gaa.ie.

Lanesboro area: A response group is being set up for those in need. Contact Mark Casey on 087-2317669. Cllr Mick Cahill has also offered his services to anyone who may need something collected. Contact 086 2397818.

Moyne: Moyne Cross stores are offering a delivery service to older and vulnerable customers from 12-6pm daily. Phone: 049-4335702.

Ballinalee: Carrigy's Day Today News store in Ballinalee are also offering a delivery service to customers in need. Phone: 087-6855661. Cllr Micheál Carrigy has also listed his own personal number if he can be of any assistance to anyone - 087 2915072 or email mcarrigy@longfordcoco.ie or campaign4carrigy@gmail.com.

Legan Sarsfields GAA club also wish to help anyone who needs assistance over the coming weeks. They have four points of contact - Shane Cox 086 0757191, Paul Ross 087 9793925, Carmel Nulty 087 6464212 and Aoife Byrne 086 1736941.

Granard Agri Show Chairperson Gerry Tully and other members are offering their services to anyone that needs shopping done, fuel collected or whatever their needs might be. Gerry can be contacted at 086 2624196.

Longford TD Joe Flaherty has also offered to help if he can and he can be contacted on 086 8201261.

Longford town: Today's Local Longford have offered a delivery service to local customers.

Abbeylara GAA:Members of Abbeylara GAA are available to anyone you know who needs assistance with grocery shopping, picking up prescriptions, stocking up on fuel etc. Please contact any of the numbers listed: Gerry Gilligan - 087 7794394, Connor Berry - 087 2592330, Ronan Lynch - 087 6094057, Joan & Tom Murphy- 087 2308811, Aine Drake - 087 7465885, Caolan O Reilly - 087 6874707, Peter O Reilly - 086 8127505, Peadar Mc Kiernan - 086 8368269, Geraldine Malone - 087 2149338, Kieran Mulvihill - 089 7061399, Rachel Gilligan - 0872672865, Bernard Gilligan - 087 267 2865, Dermot and Renata O Reilly - 087 218 3650, Miriam Drake - 087 160 5678.

Killoe Emmet Óg have also offered to pick up and deliver any foods, fuels or medicines for those in need. Chairperson Gerry Hagan - 0868182616. Cormac O'Donnell - 0863334004, Mairead McLoughlin 086-3555801.

Useful Helpline numbers:

HSE: 1850-241850. The Dedicated helpline if you or someone you know may have symptoms of coronavirus or have been in contact with someone who has.

TravelWise: 01-6131733. The Department of Foreign Affairs helpline for people with travel related concerns about coronavirus.

Alone: Open 8am-8pm for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to Coronavirus.

SeniorLine: 1800-804591. Free phone service, open everyday 10am-10pm, which now supports older people with concerns about coronavirus.

Samaritans: 116-123. If you are worried or finding it difficult to cope, this helpline is free and open day and night.

Pieta House: 1800-247247. Free 24/7 professional helpline for people at risk of suicide & self harm, and those bereaved by suicide.

Women's Aid: 1800-341900. 24 hour support for women living with abusive partners. If you have concerns about your immediate safety please contact gardaí on 999.

Workers rights centre: 1890-747881. SIPTU helpline open 8:30am-5:30pm Monday to Friday, for issues related to work in all sectors.

Threshold: 1800-454454. If you are a renter and you're worries about the security of your tenure during the pandemic this helpline is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 9pm.

MABS: 0761-072000. Advice service for money management and debt issues, open weekdays 9am-8pm.

