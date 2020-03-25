‘We’ve shut our doors but we haven't turned our backs’, says Breda Greaves of Ballymahon's Convent Day Care Centre

Isolation is proving most difficult for the elderly - especially those who avail regularly of the services available in the Convent Day Care Centre, Ballymahon.

And, while the centre has closed its doors for the safety of those that use it, the staff and volunteers certainly haven’t forgotten about those in need and, in fact, have enlisted the help of Local Link to deliver groceries and prescriptions to the elderly.

“It took off last week. Clients that have no transport and have nobody living with them avail of it and have availed of it,” said Breda Greaves to the Leader.

“It’s times like this when you realise that our centre is by no means a standalone group. We’re very much involved and play a big part in the community and this very much proves how valuable local link has been and is to the community.”

Clients who need medication or groceries are asked to contact Supervalu in Ballymahon on 0906432376, and the pharmacy on 0906438677 to order groceries and prescriptions before 11am daily, Monday to Friday. They can then contact Breda directly on 0861097682 to arrange for Local Link to collect their supplies and have them delivered directly to their home.

“What’s important is that while we’ve shut our doors, we haven’t turned our backs on the people that need us,” said Breda.

Anyone in need of the service is encouraged to get in touch.

