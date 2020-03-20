Ballymahon Convent Day Care Centre delivering groceries and prescriptions to those in need

Ballymahon Day Care Centre in conjunction with Local Link is providing a grocery and medication delivery service to those who need it.

Any of the clients who need medication or groceries must contact the pharmacy 09064 38677 and supermarket 09064 32376 in Ballymahon directly before 11am daily between Monday and Friday.

The local link drivers will deliver your items at the first available opportunity that day. Clients need to contact Breda on 086 1097682 in order for the driver to collect your items.

If anybody has any concern, the local community Garda will be make contact if you pass your details onto Breda.

