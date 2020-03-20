WATCH | Bridgeways Family Resource Centre in Ballymahon working to support the local community through Covid-19

Jessica Thompson

Jessica Thompson

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie


Bridgeways Family Resource Centre in Ballymahon is working hard to support the community in a number of ways during tha coronavirus crisis that is currently sweeping across the country.

Observing social distancing and proper hygiene throughout, Grace Kearney of Bridgeways FRC took a few minutes out of her busy day to tell the Longford Leader exactly what resources are available at the centre during this difficult time.