WATCH | Bridgeways Family Resource Centre in Ballymahon working to support the local community through Covid-19
Bridgeways Family Resource Centre in Ballymahon is working hard to support the community in a number of ways during tha coronavirus crisis that is currently sweeping across the country.
Observing social distancing and proper hygiene throughout, Grace Kearney of Bridgeways FRC took a few minutes out of her busy day to tell the Longford Leader exactly what resources are available at the centre during this difficult time.
