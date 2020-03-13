Approximately 50 Longford homes remain without power

ESB Networks are currently working to restore power to a number of Longford homes.

A fault was reported at Aghamore yesterday evening, Thursday, March 12, after lightning caused a power outage. There were 500 customers affected as a result of the outage, however, according to the latest update from ESB Networks only 50 homes remain without power.

They estimate that power will be restored to all homes by 3pm today, Friday March 13, with affected homes located near Clondra and the townland of Boughill.

