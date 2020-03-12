Lightning leaves five hundred Longford homes in darkness and without power

Lightning leaves five hundred Longford homes in darkness and without power

Five hundred customers are without power in Longford this evening due to an outage caused by lightning.

The customers affected are near Lanesboro, Clondra and Killashee, with the fault being reported at Aghamore.

ESB Networks have apologised for the loss of supply.

“We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible.”