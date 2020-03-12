Lightning leaves five hundred Longford homes in darkness and without power
Lightning leaves five hundred Longford homes in darkness and without power
Five hundred customers are without power in Longford this evening due to an outage caused by lightning.
The customers affected are near Lanesboro, Clondra and Killashee, with the fault being reported at Aghamore.
ESB Networks have apologised for the loss of supply.
“We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible.”
We have a number of #lightning related outages in #longford , #Roscommon and #Sligo please see https://t.co/AdNIqLrFqm for updates Apologies— ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) March 12, 2020
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on