Planning refused for new houses in Kenagh

Planning permission has been refused for the construction of an eight house development on a site at Crannach, Kenagh, Co Longford.

Aoibhin Flanagan had applied to Longford County Council to construct the houses on an area of 0.18 hectares. The proposed development comprised of four 2-storey, 2 bedroom terraced houses; and four 4 bedroom 3 storey semi-detached houses.

The application also provided for associated site services, site works and private gardens; a new vehicular access from Leo Casey Drive to serve the four proposed semi-detached houses looking onto the main R397 road providing eight car spaces to the rear of these houses.

And in-curtilage parking was to be provided for the four terraced houses off the Leo Casey Drive. Ahead of finalising its decision, the local authority planning office received a total of sixteen different submissions from various interested parties in relation to this particular planning application.

