Green light given for Granard housing development

Longford County Council have confirmed that a planning application seeking permission for the proposed construction of a residential development of 4 no. dwelling houses at Cnoc Na Greine, Caragh, Granard, Co Longford.

The application also sought permission for the continuation of existing internal access road & public footpaths that currently service the existing residential estate known as "Cnoc Na Greine".

Approved works also include the provision of entrances, boundary fences/walls, connections into the existing foul sewer, surface water & watermain networks and all ancillary works.