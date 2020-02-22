Ballymahon VS regional finalists in SEAI One Good Idea Competition

Ballymahon vocational school are to compete in the regional finals of the SEAI One Good Idea Competition.

The SEAI One Good Idea Competition encourages students, their families and communities to take individual and collective responsibility for tackling climate change. Students learn important skills in communication,film-making and creating change at a community level.

This year, over 180 campaigns were developed by young people all over Ireland. In the last decade, over one and a half million people in Ireland have been reached by the projects put together by 7,500 inspiring schoolchildren.

Finalists have created a one-minute film and campaign to inspire people to save energy and reduce CO2 emissions. They will see their film on the big screen and present their campaign to a panel of judges.

This year, four regional finals will be held in Omniplex cinemas around the country. Regional winners from each event will then compete at the National Final in Dublin in on Thursday, 23 April.

Students from Ballymahon Vocational School in Longford will compete in the Regional Final, which will take place on 26 February in Omniplex Cinema Longford. ‘Team Ballymahon V.S.’ want to build timers into electric showers to save energy.

Emer Barry, Education Programme Executive, said: “Our young people have some of the best and most creative ideas for bringing about positive change in society. SEAI’s One Good Idea competition taps into that creativity and gives students the opportunity to become active energy citizens.”

In conclusion she said: “It’s fantastic to see the passion and enthusiasm these students have shown in raising awareness of the critical issues facing this generation.”

