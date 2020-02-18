New autism unit to provide major boost for Longford's Templemichael College

In recent days it was confirmed that Templemichael College, Longford town, had been granted additional accommodation which will include a state-of-the-art autism unit with two classrooms.

The multi-million euro ASD building will include all the latest facilities, including: A sensory garden, an occupational therapy space, classrooms, central activities spaces, a para education room, office and administration spaces, a multi-sensory room, ensuite toileting and shower rooms and a practical activities room.

The news was confirmed by Cllr Micheál Carrigy last week who described it ‘wonderful news’.

He stated: “This is wonderful news for Longford town, as the town had no autism unit in a second level school until this year.

“Templemichael College got the funding and additional resources required to provide this essential service.”

Templemichael college posted of their delight at the confirmation online and noted it will ‘do wonders’ for the school.

“These facilities will do wonders for the capability of our school and our dedicated staff to educate and care for our students to ensure their time in the Templemichael community is to be the very best experience that it can be.”