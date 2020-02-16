UPDATE: Risk of 'severe and damaging gusts' in Longford as Storm Dennis passes over the country

Met Éireann is warning of severe and damaging gusts this Sunday in Longford as Storm Dennis passes over the country.

As well as the high winds, the storm brings with it a risk of hail and thundershowers.

A Status Orange wind warning came into effect at 10am and will remain in place until 10pm for a number of counties, including Limerick, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, and Kerry.

A separate Status Yellow wind warning, which came into effect on Saturday remains in place until 11pm this Sunday.

The effects of Storm Dennis will continue. Very windy everywhere with strong&very gusty SW winds. Stormy at times near W&N coasts with gales&severe/damaging gusts&a risk of coastal flooding. Sunshine&widespread heavy squally showers with a risk of hail&thunder. Highs of 6 to 9°C. pic.twitter.com/k57GEXuIho — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Gardai have asked road users to be extra cautious, and to be aware of potential floods and fallen debris.

We are asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads as Met Éireann have issued Orange and Yellow weather warnings for strong winds.



Take extra care, check local weather and traffic conditions before setting out on a trip. pic.twitter.com/Ec21mL8p7U — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 16, 2020

