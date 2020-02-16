UPDATE: Risk of 'severe and damaging gusts' in Longford as Storm Dennis passes over the country

Ryan O'Rourke

Reporter:

Ryan O'Rourke

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Met Éireann is warning of severe and damaging gusts this Sunday in Longford as Storm Dennis passes over the country.

As well as the high winds, the storm brings with it a risk of hail and thundershowers.

A Status Orange wind warning came into effect at 10am and will remain in place until 10pm for a number of counties, including Limerick, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, and Kerry. 

A separate Status Yellow wind warning, which came into effect on Saturday remains in place until 11pm this Sunday.

Meanwhile, Gardai have asked road users to be extra cautious, and to be aware of potential floods and fallen debris.

