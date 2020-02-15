Torrential Storm Dennis rainfall leads to serious flash flooding in Longford town

Torrential Storm Dennis rainfall has led to serious flash flooding in several parts of Longford town.

A number of roads and residential areas have experienced flooding problems as a result.

Photographer Michael Croghan captured images of flooding at Farnagh near Longford greyhound stadium and of Longford County Council staff distributing sand bags to stricken residents to help defend their properties against flood waters.

While Leszek Nosek messaged the Longford Leader on Facebook with a photograph of flood waters at Springlawn.

With more torrential rainfall and high winds forecast people are urged to be vigilant.

Longford County Council can be contacted on 1850 21 15 25.

