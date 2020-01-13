WATCH| Boat engine stolen from Longford home

A resident of Newtowncashel has taken to Facebook, after his Yamaha 25HP Longshaft Outboard Engine was stolen on Friday night, January 10.

The engine was taken from the garage beside the house of James Flynn, with a Stihl Chainsaw and Evolution Magnetic drill also stolen at the same time.

Also read: Major boost as five new gardaí added to Longford Garda Division

Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed any suspicious behaviour on the night in question, is urged to contact local gardaí or James directly on Facebook.