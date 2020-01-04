Annual Christmas piano concert in Ardagh hits the right notes

On Monday, December 23, St Patrick's Church, Ardagh hosted what has become a highlight of Ardagh Music Room piano student's musical calendar.

The annual Christmas Piano Concert gave the students of all levels the opportunity to treat the audience to Christmas classics including Jingle Bells, Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy and Walking in the Air, as well as a couple of upbeat ragtime and jazz exam pieces together with own choice pieces such as November Rain, Hedwig's Theme from Harry Potter and Let it go.

Over tea and mince pies afterwards students shared ideas on pieces and planned selections for next year.

"The concert is great to get the girls practising," said Steve Barry, parent of students Rebecca and Juliet.

"It gives them something to focus on and they love the performance."

Rebecca and Juliet were part of an Ardagh Music Room group who were freshly inspired having attended renowned Longford pianist, Peter Regan's Backstage concert.

“Having the annual concert enables all the students to share their work and see how much they all are progressing over the year.” said Joanna Pearman of Ardagh Music Room.

“It's so rewarding to hear them playing pieces of their own choosing, like they have been given a key unlocking the door to a whole new musical world.”

With thanks to Creative Longford for their support. Find Ardagh Music Room on Facebook @PitchandPulse or visit the website www.ardaghmusicroom.com.

As well as teaching the piano, Joanna runs the Pitch & Pulse Choir and Early Years School of Rock classes on Saturday mornings, new members always welcome.

