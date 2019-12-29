WATCH| Forty five bags of toys heading from Kiernan Milling to Temple street hospital

The people of Longford and surrounding areas have been praised for their thoughtfulness and generosity, after a toy drive appeal led to the donation of 45 bags of toys.

The ‘Toy drive for Temple Street’ was piloted by Kiernan Milling Granard, with all toys collected for Temple Street University Children’s Hospital. Requested gifts included soft toys, board games, tractors, cars, dolls, blankets, lego and vouchers.

“Donating toys is a simple way for you to make a real difference to the lives of sick patients in Temple Street Children’s Hospital. Give a little magic this Christmas.”

After the deadline for donating toys had passed, Kiernan Milling confirmed on Wednesday, December 18, that a total of 45 bags of toys were donated to the cause.

“People have been very generous and thoughtful.” said organisers.

Also read: Carrickedmond ladies football club mega Christmas jumper party night fundraiser