Carrickedmond ladies football club mega Christmas jumper party night fundraiser
Carrickedmond ladies football club are hosting a mega Christmas jumper party night fundraiser on Friday, December 20 from 9pm in The Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule.
Tickets cost €10 and DJ Rooney will be spinning the tunes for what promises to be a great night of festive fun. There will be a raffle on the night and this is an over 18’s only event.
