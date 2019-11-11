Visit of Ministers to Longford a sign of government’s commitment to a just transition

Longford councillor Micheál Carrigy says the visit of Ministers to Longford later today is a sign of the commitment of the government to a just transition.

The visit of four senior Government Ministers to Longford today shows the Government is committed to ensuring a just transition for the region, a Fine Gael councillor has said.

Cllr Micheál Carrigy was speaking ahead of a visit by Communications Minister, Richard Bruton, Finance Minister, Paschal Donohoe, Minister of State for the Office of Public Works Kevin Moran TD, and Culture and Heritage Minister, Josepha Madigan, to Longford. The Ministers are to meet with workers affected by the decision of the ESB to close down their Lanesboro plant, as well as with Unions.

Cllr Carrigy said, “It is welcome that three ministers will visit the area today to meet with those directly affected by this decision. The voices of workers must be listened to.

“The Government has shown it is committed to ensuring that there is a just transition here in Longford and in the wider Midlands region.

“Retraining and alternative jobs opportunities are at the core of the Government’s plan for the region and I will work night and day to ensure that the impact of an accelerated move away from peat is mitigated."

Cllr Carrigy confirmed the plan in place includes:

400 direct and indirect jobs being created to retrofit homes in the Midlands, starting with social homes.

Up to 100 Jobs through the National Parks and Wildlife Service to rehabilitate bogland.

Bord na Móna will also be prioritising job creation:

100 new direct jobs and over 150 indirect jobs involved in the development of renewable energy assets by 2023

100 new jobs in new recycling operations

Potentially another 150-300 new jobs in new green business projects.

Cllr Carrigy continued, “I have made it clear to my Government colleagues that ongoing consultation with local community groups here will be vital to the success of any plans for the county.

“Budget 2020 showed that the Government is committed to alleviating the impact of the transition away from peat and I will continue to advocate on behalf of Longford to ensure that additional funding, if needed is made available,” he concluded.

