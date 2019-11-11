People of Longford called upon to help Christmas Toy Appeal

Christmas is often a difficult time of year for vulnerable families and children.

In an effort to make it a little easier, MAS on a MISSION are running a Christmas Toy Appeal and inviting people from Longford to take part.

The age ranges for gifts are 0-3 years, 3-6 years, 6-9 years, 9-12 years and teens. Anyone taking part is asked to place boys’ toys in a blue gift bag and girls’ toys in a pink gift bag with the age range clearly marked on it.

Pick-up date is November 16 from 10am until 1pm from the N4 Axis carpark.

