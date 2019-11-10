Calls for two-bed palliative care unit at Longford's St Joseph’s

Three local councillors have called for a two-bed palliative care unit with ancilliary accommodation to be included in the design plans to redevelop St Joseph’s campus in Longford town.

Cllrs Paul Ross (FG), Paraic Brady (FG) and PJ Reilly (FF) have jointly requested that Longford Hospice Homecare be consulted in the design plans.

“The service and palliative care throughout the county is excellent,” Cllr Reilly told the Longford Leader last week.

“When you have relatives in need of this service towards the end of their lives, it’s important that it’s there.

“That’s why we’re calling for a two-bed unit to be in the plans for St Joseph’s.”

The current plans submitted to HIQA incorporated just one palliative care bed room, with no plans to increase this to two.

Cllrs Reilly, Ross and Brady are calling for a letter to be written to the Minister for Health Simon Harris to arrange a meeting to discuss adding an extra bed to the plans.

