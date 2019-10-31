Longford solar farm granted planning permission

Ballykenny Solar Ltd have been granted planning permission to begin the construction of a solar farm up to 19hectares in size and with an export capacity of approximately 9MW at their site in Ballykenny, Co Longford, which is adjacent to the existing ESB Richmond Electricity substation.

Also read: Two housing developments get go-ahead from Longford county council

The 25-year permission was granted for the development which will comprise of photovoltaic panels on ground mounted steel frames, a single storey DNO building, customer room, control building, storage container, HV kiosk, switch gear housing and 6 no. inverter transformer enclosures, ducting and electrical cabling, perimeter fencing, mounted CCTV cameras and new internal access tracks.

Permitted works also include for associated drainage infrastructure and all associated site works.

Also read: Longford house and farm sold for over €1.6m