Two housing developments get go-ahead from Longford county council

Longford county council planning department have confirmed that AMC developments have been granted permission to construct a 21-house residential development at Farnagh, Longford.

The development will consist of four no. two bedroom single storey semi-detached type dwelling houses and 16 no. three bedroom two storey semi detached type dwelling houses, and 1 no. three bedroom two storey detached type dwelling house.

Works permitted also include for the provision of an entrance and access to existing roads and footpath, known as Campbell’s Lane. It also includes for the provision of internal access roads, boundary walls/fences, a green open space and connection to existing water main, foul sewer and surface water networks.

Meanwhile, Fox Partners have also been granted permission for the construction of three no. two storey type dwelling houses with detached garages at Killeenatruan, Killoe, Co Longford.

Works include for the provision of individual proprietary wastewater treatment systems with individual percolation areas, boundary fence/walls, internal access road with singular vehicular & pedestrian entrance out onto adjoining public road and all ancillary works.

