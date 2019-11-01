Celebration for Longford ladies in Abbeyshrule

Longford ladies celebration The Longford All- Ireland winning ladies U-16 and Minor teams along with the U-14 Leinster winning ladies team will be presented with their medals at a special presentation function on Friday night, November 1 in the Rustic Inn Abbeyshrule.

Special guest will be Mayo intercounty footballer Tom Parsons. MC will be Benny O’Brien. The occasion will commence with a sit down buffet style meal at 8pm followed by the presentation and afterwards a disco with DJ Rooney.

Admission is €10 and everyone is invited to come along.

