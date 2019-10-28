Ganly’s to sponsor Longford Sports Star Awards for third consecutive year

This week, we are delighted to announce details of the 2019 Longford Sports Star Awards, sponsored by Ganly’s, Longford.



It is Ganly’s third consecutive year to sponsor the prestigious awards which are organised in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader.

Also read: Ganly's Longford Sports Star Awards: Nominate your 2019 Longford sports stars



The Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards scheme is a follow-on to the very successful Longford Sports Awards, spearheaded and coordinated by Longford Sports Partnership, which were presented from 2012 to 2015 inclusive.

Longford is steeped in sporting tradition. Its people always relish a challenge and they derive enormous pride whenever they manage to box well above their weight on the national and international stage.



The prowess of Ray Flynn, Eddie Macken, the late John Donlon and Bobby Burns along with Dessie Barry and Paul Barden will always be revered. And today we have many rising sports stars throughout the county - Darragh Greene, Cian McPhillips, Nelvin Appiah, Aodh Dervin, Michelle Farrell and the Talabi sisters Yemi and Funmi, establishing big reputations for themselves and rubbing shoulders with the best in their chosen discipline.



It is important that we celebrate excellence and the Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards, in association with Longford Sports Partnership and the Longford Leader, look forward to recognising and honouring the cream of Longford sporting talent at a gala awards presentation banquet later this year.



From next week, readers will be able to submit nominations for the 2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards via coupons that will be published weekly in the Longford Leader and these coupons will also be available online at www.longfordleader.ie and from Longford Sports Partnership.



A selection committee will adjudicate on the nominations and ten award recipients will be selected, along with a Hall of Fame winner, Club Volunteer of the Year Award, Junior Sportsperson of the Year Awards, Sports Ability Award and the Team of the Year Award.



Each of the winners will be presented with a memento in recognition of their achievement and they will also be in the running for the coveted title of Overall 2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star of the Year.



Longford Leader Managing Editor Alan Walsh said, “We are looking forward with great excitement to the 2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards, in association with Longford Sports Partnership and ourselves, here in the Longford Leader.



“Ganly’s are celebrating their 30th anniversary in business this year and we wish to thank Ganly’s, Longford for agreeing to come on board as the main sponsors of the 2019 Longford Sport Stars Awards and their encouragement and support over the past three years is a huge vote of confidence in the awards scheme.



“A huge thanks also to Longford Sports Partnership Coordinator Sarah Mulligan for her expertise, advice and guidance in relation to the awards scheme. It is incredible to think that Longford Sports Partnership has organised 373 initiatives this year and that 18,837 people have benefited in some way.



“Staggering statistics and they reflect very positively on the brilliant work that Sarah, her colleagues and the Board of Longford Sports Partnership do to promote sport and physical activity among people of all ages and abilities across the county. And the Longford Leader is delighted to be working in association with Sports Partnership on the awards scheme.”



Readers and the general public will be able to begin submitting their nominations from next week for the 2019 Ganly’s Longford Sports Star Awards, so keep an eye out for the nomination coupon.