Supporters club make Longford man Joe Doran the special guest for tonight's play-off game

Longford Town FC continue their quest for promotion to the SSE Airtricity Premier Division later this evening, Friday October 11, as they take on Cabinteely in the play-off second leg at City Calling Stadium.

To mark the occasion and to honour local man Joe Doran’s passion for football, the Longford town supporters club have revealed that he will be their special guest for the match. Football enthusiast Joe suffers from Huntington’s disease and is cared for full-time by his mother Pauline.

Joe’s mother Pauline told the Leader they were elated by the kind gesture and said Joe is really looking forward to tonight’s game, which kicks off at 7:45pm. Prior to kick-off, however, Longford town supporter’s club member, Samantha Gavigan, will present Joe with a Longford Town jersey in the clubhouse