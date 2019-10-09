Cooleeny house and farm to go up for auction this Friday

Cooleeny House and Farm, a residential holding comprising a five-bedroom period dwelling and 192ac of land, all in one block, is to go up for public auction.

The property is located at Cooleeny, Ardagh, Co. Longford (H39 HX26), and the sale is being facilitated by James L. Murtagh Auctioneers. The property is being offered for sale as a whole, or in one or more lots.

Lot one consists of 79.64 acres, including 10.2 acres of forestry which was planted in 2018. All remaining land is currently in permanent pasture, although would benefit from drainage and reseeding.

Lot 2 consists of 111.7acres, including the sale of Cooleeny House. The land itself is comprised of large, well fenced, open fields, with no waste and excellent road frontage onto the N4.

The farmyard consists of: slatted and cubicle type sheds; hay sheds; silage pits; a large cattle holding area; alongside good livestock handling facilities.In addition, there are old stone buildings with character; however, according to the auctioneers, they are in need of total refurbishment.

The farmhouse, on the other hand, is slightly perched on an elevated site overlooking the expanse of the large open fields and green pastures of Cooleeny Farm and Longford town. The accommodation is comprised of: five bedrooms, a bathroom, two reception rooms, a large kitchen; a rear kitchen, and a larder/scullery.

The dwelling itself will require time and attention as, although it has not passed the point of dereliction, it will need complete refurbishment. However, the majority of the internal original lathed ceilings, ceiling roses and covings are still in tact.

Lot 3 encompasses the entirety on 192ac of land.The lands are accessed from the R393 / Ardagh Road and are also in close proximity to Longford town.

Inspection of this farm is highly recommended as this is an excellent opportunity to bring this farm and farmhouse back to its former glory. According to the auctioneers, James L Murtagh, the farm is suitable for any type of farming enterprise. Viewing is strictly by appointment only.

Cooleeny House and Farm will go up for sale by public auction at the Longford Arms Hotel, Co. Longford on Friday, October 11, at 3:00pm.

