ESB issue list of precautions for those without power #StormLorenzo

In the aftermath of Storm Lorenzo, there are currently over 3,500 homes countrywide without power.

ESB Networks have urged the public to remain vigilant of fallen trees and fallen power lines and to please treat all fallen wires as live and contact them at 1850 372 999.

12,000 homes, farms and businesses have had power restored overnight since the onset of Storm Lorenzo, with ESB Networks crews working overnight where safe to do so. They mobilised again at first light and are working to restore power to the remaining homes and businesses without over the course of today.

The power outages are mainly attributable to fallen trees on overhead lines as a result of the high winds, according to the ESB. According to the ESB Power Outages map, there are currently only 25 homes still affected in Longford. See more here.

A spokesperson stated: "Our crews were dispatched to the affected areas at first light, making the electricity network safe, assessing the damage, and restoring power as quickly and effectively as possible."

Real time information on power outages and restoration times is available on the PowerCheck App or www.esbpowercheck.ie.

The ESB have warned the public that if they come across fallen trees, wires or damaged electricity network, to never, ever touch or approach these as they may be LIVE and extremely dangerous.

Any damage to electricity infrastructure can be reported by calling 1850 372 999.

ESB Networks have issued some precautionary measures for customers to take in the event of a power cut:

• Stay Safe, Stay Clear: Never approach broken lines or damaged poles, and keep children and animals away – report damage to ESB Networks at 1850 372 999 and listen to recorded messages carefully

• Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost

• Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored

• Take extra care if using candles, oil lamps or other naked flames

• Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries

• Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters.

