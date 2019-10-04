Over 500 Longford homes remain without power in the aftermath of Storm Lorenzo

A total of 505 ESB customers in the Ballymahon area remain without power this morning, Friday October 04, in the aftermath of Storm Lorenzo.

ESB have reported that the outages are due to a fault on the line and they have stated that they hope to have power restored to all homes in the area by 2pm.

"We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."

Also read - Over 1,700 hit by major power outage in south Longford as #StormLorenzo strikes