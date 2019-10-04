Over 1,700 hit by major power outage in south Longford as #StormLorenzo strikes

Over 1,700 ESB customers in south Longford have been hit by major power outage this morning as #StormLorenzo strikes.

The incident around Ballymahon was reported at 7.11am and ESB is hoping to restore power by 10.45am.

ESB said: "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."

